ISL: Mohammedan, Rajasthan draw 1-1

New Delhi: Mohammedan Sporting and Rajasthan United scored two late goals to draw 1-1 in a Hero I-League match here on Friday.

Mohammedan captain Marcus Joseph gave his side the lead in the 81st minute with a brilliant left-footer before his Rajasthan counterpart Joseba Beitia scored from the spot seven minutes later to share the spoils on a cold evening.

For the fourth match this season, the Kolkata side failed to hold on to their lead, adding just one point to their kitty.

Joseph, however, moved up to joint-third in the list of top-scorers with his fourth goal. Mohammedan wasted an opportunity to bag three points, but coach Kibu Vicuna would recognise he owes this point more to Rajasthan’s mistakes than anything else.

Beitia and his men created a lot of chances but could not convert them. In fact, the Spaniard himself wasted a penalty in the 29th minute before scoring with a scorching right-footer.

Apart from that, Rajasthan’s Kyrgyz recruit Atai Dzhumashev was incredibly unlucky as two of his free-kicks in either half (6th and 76th minute) hit the crossbar and the post respectively.