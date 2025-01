Kolkata: East Bengal FC returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League match here on Friday.

This was the Red and Gold brigade’s first victory in five games, having last won 1-0 against Jamshedpur FC on December 21. Danish Farooq brought the Kerala Blasters FC back into the game with a late goal but it was only a consolation. EB snapped their three-game losing streak.