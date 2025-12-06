ISL clubs push AIFF for quick resolution

new delhi: Twelve Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday urged the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to resolve the crisis in the domestic game without any further delay, saying that the current situation risks rendering their “ongoing operations untenable”.

The Marketing Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) -- which organises ISL -- ends on December 8, and after that the top-tier league will be left without a commercial framework or operational certainty going forward. “While majority of the clubs have continued to honour salaries and contractual dues to players and staff in good faith, the current position is not merely challenging it is approaching commercial impossibility and risks rendering ongoing operations untenable,” the clubs said in a letter to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

They said any extension beyond this date “risks (causing) irreversible harm to the ecosystem painstakingly built over the past decade.”