ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan beat Hyderabad FC 1-0

Kolkata: ATK Mohun Bagan rode on Hugo Boumous' first-half strike to defeat defending champions Hyderabad FC 1-0 and return to winning ways in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Smarting from a 0-3 reversal in Goa, the home side started on the front foot in what turned out to be a feisty first half with Boumous finding the winning strike in the 11th minute.

Liston Colaco played Boumous through from the right side of central midfield after drawing Hyderabad FC's defence towards him. He was fouled in the process, but the referee played advantage, allowing Boumous to break through on goal.

As Hyderabad FC's defence recovered, Boumous drew them in before playing Ashique Kuruniyan through on the left side. The winger burst forward before whipping it across goal to find Boumous at the far post, who finished off the job he started.

This was the second straight loss for the Nizams as they were displaced from the top spot in the ISL standings, while the Mariners rose to fourth place in the standings.

In the 41st minute, ATKMB suffered a big blow when their forward Manvir Singh was injured by a full-blooded crunching tackle by Hitesh.

Hyderabad FC's first shot on target came in the 73rd minute, when Bartholomew Ogbeche was teed up from a freekick just outside the box.

The striker's right-footed shot was hit with force, but Vishal Kaith managed to get behind the ball and punch it away to his left.

Hyderabad FC travel to Chennai on December 3 for their next game, while ATK Mohun Bagan play away against Bengaluru FC on the same day.