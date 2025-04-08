ISL: Apuia the man for the job as his scorcher takes MB into final

Kolkata: Riding on Lalengmawia Apuia Ralte’s late stunner, Mohun Bagan Super Giant qualified for their third consecutive final of the Indian Super League after a 3-2 aggregate win against Jamshedpur FC in the two-legged semi-finals, which concluded here on Monday.

After losing the opening leg 2-1 last week, MBSG scored a 2-0 victory over the Men of Steel in the second game of the fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium and are now set to square off against Bengaluru FC in the summit clash on Saturday.

The final will also be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Displaying positive intent from the beginning, Liston Colaco stretched the Jamshedpur FC defence on the right flank before hurling in a powerful cross inside the 18-yard box in the 16th minute.

The ball was cleared out but Jason Cummings pounced upon the same at the edge of the penalty area and unleashed an effort that landed high above the target.

Colaco and Cummings joined hands again after the half-hour mark, with the former distributing the ball to the centre from right.

The striker played the ball to the left flank and a quick string of passes saw Asish Rai make a headed delivery precisely in Cummings’ path. The forward could not sort his feet in time though, eventually making a feeble effort that was saved in the middle of the goal by Albino Gomes.

Cummings finally found his moment of reckoning in the 51st minute, courtesy of converting a spot-kick with

impeccable ease.