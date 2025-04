mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori said his side will look to tap into Ishan Kishan’s knowledge of his previous franchise and the Wankhede Stadium for the match. “He has a wealth of knowledge for myself and the rest of the coaches for this time, but mainly because he’s a fantastic player,” he said.

“It would be foolish not to tap into some of that knowledge and understanding around the Mumbai mentality,”

the New Zelander said.