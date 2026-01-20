‘Ishan will bat at No. 3’

nagpur: Ishan Kishan will play ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the series against New Zealand as he is a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad and a like-for-like replacement for an injured Tilak Varma being a left-hander, skipper Suryakumar Yadav said on Tuesday. Tilak, an automatic choice at No. 3 has undergone an abdominal surgery and is ruled out of the first three games, starting here on Wednesday. This has allowed Iyer to make a comeback to the national squad for the first three games. However, the skipper made it amply clear that Iyer is being looked at as a No. 5.

“Ishan will bat at number 3 because he is a part of our T20 World Cup team and he was picked in the squad first so it’s our responsibility to give him a chance,” he said.

“He hasn’t played for India for past one and half year and in the mean time consistently performed in domestic cricket,” he added.