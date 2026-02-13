Ishan Kishan Version 2:0 rocks

New Delhi: Ishan Kishan regaled the audience in the Capital on Thursday with a knock which was potent and powerful. Undoubtedly on a revenge mission since his return to the T20 internationals, the 27-year-old southpaw has left no stone unturned to attract attention and arouse interest. As Kishan exploded into brilliance against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, smashing 61 runs off 24 balls, it was a carnage of sorts.



Agreed, the boundary in the Capital is smaller, when compared to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India launched their campaign against the USA with a win. To score against Namibia, not a big team in international cricket, was all about utilising the opportunity.

This is where Ishan Kishan, who was out of favour for the T20 internationals till recently, has grabbed chances with both hands. From the days he burst onto the scene as a rampaging batter, and good wicket-keeper, the boy from Bihar had caught the eye with runs scored lavishly in the IPL. The big deal is how the short batter has worked hard in the last year or so.

No cliché, Ishan Kishan’s grammar of batting was about slog and powerful hits on the leg side. A good cricketer never stops learning and yearning. It was a different Kishan one saw in the T20 series against New Zealand recently. The way he waded into the bowling attack, plundering runs on the off-side now catches the eye. It has not been a change overnight. Ishan Kishan realises to be a more complete player who keeps wickets and also attacks savage at the top, he needs to be solid.

The Capital craved to see his six fours and five sixes, where a strike rate of 254.16 for 61 runs off 24 balls was a visual treat. It is one thing to be in form and quite another to sustain that momentum, keep firing and peak repeatedly. For those who watched him smash a ton against the Black Caps in Thiruvananthapuram last month, the attacking shots he was churning out on the off-side was attractive. It’s something he has built on, to ensure rival teams and bowlers do not find ways to tie him down.

For those who were left a bit worried after he was hurt while batting at nets on Wednesday against Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan looked comfortable. At least, that was the impression from beyond the boundary. Then again, for those who thought Sanju Samson would be first choice wicket-keeper-batter for India, Ishan Kishan has changed the narrative.

The good part, India look solid at the top. To score runs early and become authoritative, Ishan Kishan Version 2:0 looks dynamite. He is aware, he has to keep going like this for India in the World Cup.