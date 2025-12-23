Isak out for 2 months after ‘reckless’ tackle

Liverpool: Liverpool striker Alexander Isak will be laid up for two months with a broken ankle and fibula from a tackle that coach Arne Slot described as reckless on Tuesday.

Isak had surgery on Monday, two days after he was injured in the act of scoring the opening goal of a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

“It’s going to be a long injury, for a couple of months,” Slot said. “It’s a big disappointment for him and, as a result, for us. This was, for me, a reckless challenge. I’ve said a lot about the tackle of Xavi Simons (who was sent off for dragging his studs down the calf of Virgil van Dijk in the same game) which for me was completely unintentional.

“I don’t think you will ever get an injury out of a tackle like that. But the tackle of (Micky) van de Ven (on Isak), if you make a tackle like that 10 times, 10 times there is a serious chance the player gets a serious injury.”

Van de Ven slid into Isak and trapped his shooting foot just after he’d shot.

TV analyst and Liverpool great Jamie Carragher defended Van de Ven.

“There’s a lot been made about a lot of the challenges in the game from Tottenham players and a lot of them weren’t clever,” Carragher told Sky Sports on Monday.

“I’ve put myself in Van de Ven’s position and that’s a challenge I’d probably make. He’s trying to block it, it’s just the follow through.”