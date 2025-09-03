Isak finally Reds’ man

london: Liverpool saved the biggest transfer until last in their remarkable $570 million summer spree, finally signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle for a British-record fee as the window closed on Monday with spending by Premier League clubs soaring beyond $4 billion.

The biggest saga of Europe’s summer transfer window ended with Isak completing his dream move to the English champion for 125 million pounds ($170 million), with the deal announced in the final throes of a chaotic deadline day.

“I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here,” said Isak, who effectively went on strike at Saudi-controlled Newcastle over the summer as he agitated for a move to Anfield.

On the back of winning the Premier League for a record-tying 20th time, Liverpool have aggressively overhauled its squad and blown their rivals out of the water, spending more than any other team in Europe.

English football has unrivalled spending power owing to its huge domestic and international broadcasting deals and its top-flight clubs have demonstrated their financial might this summer.

They’ve smashed the previous single-window record spend of 2.36 billion pounds (now $3.2 billion) in 2023 by splashing out around 3 billion pounds ($4.15 billion) over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Manchester City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain after selling long-time goalkeeper Ederson Moraes to Fenerbahce on Tuesday, in a switch that seems at odds with the playing approach by the once-dominant Premier League team.