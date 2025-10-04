Irani Cup: Vidarbha seize control

Nagpur: The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs is a topic of debate but they are set to board the flight to Australia for the three ODIs starting October 19 at Perth even as national selectors will be compelled to a make a few changes in the Indian squad owing either to fitness issues or workload management.

Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha took firm control of the Irani Cup, seizing a healthy first-innings lead and then consolidating it with a solid batting effort in their second essay against Rest of India at the VCA Stadium, here on Friday.

After posting 342 in their first innings, Vidarbha bundled out Rest of India for 214 in 69.5 overs to secure a commanding lead of 128 runs.

At stumps on the third day, Vidarbha were 96/2 in their second innings, stretching the overall lead to 224 with two full days left in the contest.

Pacer Yash Thakur spearheaded Vidarbha's bowling effort with figures of 4/66, breaking the backbone of the Rest of India middle and lower order. Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade (2/14) and all-rounder Harsh Dubey (2/58) provided fine support.