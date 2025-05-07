IPL’s up-and-coming in fray at auction

Mumbai: Rising stars Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Tanush Kotian will be among star attractions when 280 players go under the hammer in the T20 Mumbai League auction here on Wednesday.

The third season of the league, featuring eight teams, will be held at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8.

Besides the 17-year-old Mhatre, who has been making waves with his spectacular performances in the ongoing IPL, Raghuvanshi, and Kotian, Musheer Khan are also among the key attractions.

The pool also includes players like Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani who are consistent performers in the domestic circuit. The auction is expected to feature intense competition and strategic bidding as teams aim to assemble their ideal combinations.

“This exciting player pool reflects the depth and quality of talent that Mumbai cricket has to offer. It features a remarkable mix of emerging stars and established names, giving franchises great options to build competitive squads,” said secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association Abhay Hadap.

“As we aim to uncover and promote the next generation of Indian superstars, the auction will be a game-changer.” The teams have already added icon players to their respective squads which include Suryakumar Yadav (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Ajinkya Rahane (Bandra Blasters), Shreyas Iyer (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Prithvi Shaw (North Mumbai Panthers), Shivam Dube (ARCS Andheri), Shardul Thakur (Eagle Thane Strikers), Sarfaraz Khan (Aakash Tigers Mumbai

Western Suburbs).