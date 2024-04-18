IPL’s ‘Impact Player’ rule will hold back development of Indian all-rounders: Rohit

New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma is “not a big fan” of the IPL’s ‘Impact Player’ rule as he feels it is hurting the country’s all-rounders by not allowing cricketers like Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube to showcase their bowling prowess.

The ‘Impact Player’ Rule, introduced in the 2023 season, allows all IPL teams to substitute a player -- batter or bowler -- during their respective innings as per the demands of the match.

But it has raised eyebrows given that someone like Dube has only been used as a power-hitter by his franchise Chennai Super Kings. He hasn’t bowled his medium pacers despite being in contention for the seam bowling all-rounder’s place in the India set-up along with Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. “I genuinely feel that it is going to hold back (development of India all-rounders),” Rohit didn’t mince words while speaking to Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist’s YouTube show ‘Club Prairie Fire’. Rohit explained at length why, for the sake of entertainment, development of players shouldn’t be forgotten.

India although Dube’s name is being discussed for the finisher’s role.

“Eventually, cricket is played by 11 players not 12 players. I am not a big fan of ‘Impact Player’, you are taking out so much from the game just because of little bit of entertainment, for people around,” he pointed out.