IPL: Gujarat Titans appoint Shubman as team captain

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans on Monday appointed Shubman Gill as their captain for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following Hardik Pandya’s decision to move back to Mumbai Indians.

The Gujarat Titans will receive Rs 15 crore from MI for the all-cash trade deal apart from a hefty undisclosed transfer fee, a part of which will also go to the cricketer.

Once Pandya’s exit was sure, 24-year-old opener Gill was an obvious captaincy choice, having got the coveted ‘orange cap’ in the last season with 890 runs, second to only Virat Kohli’s all-time record of 973.

“I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket,” Gill said in a statement.

Pandya, on his part, took to ‘X’, formerly twitter to express his emotions.

“This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back,” Pandya commented on ‘X’ on a video depicting his entire journey for Mumbai Indians.

GT Team Director Vikram Solanki acknowledged Pandya’s contribution to the team’s success in then last two seasons.

“As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final,” Solanki was quoted as saying in a statement.

“He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” the former England batter further added.

Solanki, who has closely worked with Gill, vouched for his maturity. “Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We’ve seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket,” Solanki opined.