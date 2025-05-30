IPL Eliminator: GT clash with Mumbai

Mullanpur: Among the title favourites but battling a loss of momentum, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will be up against the mighty Mumbai Indians, who also have issues to be addressed, in the winner-takes-all IPL Eliminator here on Friday.

It is a knockout game but both sides are used to the stage with MI being the five-time champions. Titans have made the playoffs thrice in the last four seasons, including the trophy-winning run on their debut in 2022.