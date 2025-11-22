IPBL: M3M India acquires Capital Warriors Gurgaon

Gurugram: In a strategic expansion beyond real estate, the promoter family behind M3M India has entered the fast-growing world of sports management by acquiring the NCR franchise of the debut Indian Pickleball League (IPBL)—a premier initiative of the Times of India Group. The franchise, named Capital Warriors Gurgaon, will be led by Payal Kanodia and Aishwarya Bansal, Family Office of M3M India, who will drive strategy, brand-building, and team vision.

This move marks the second major investment by the M3M India Family Office into new-age consumer sectors. “Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, and India is perfectly positioned to lead this cultural movement. Our entry into the IPBL is not just an investment in sport—it is an investment in community, youth engagement, and the future of urban experiences. We see pickleball as the second-highest in followers after cricket,” Bansal said.