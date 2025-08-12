IOA to approve India’s bid for 2030 CWG

new delhi: India’s bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games will get a formal seal of approval from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the top sport body’s Special General Meeting (SGM) here on Wednesday as the country has emerged favourite to host

the multi-sport event.

The main agenda item for the SGM at the IOA headquarters is the ‘Approval to submit a bid to Commonwealth Sport (former CGF) for hosting the 2030 CWG in India, including any incidental actions therewith’.

The other two items to be discussed by the SGM are: (a) consideration and passing of the audited statement of accounts for the financial year 2023-24; and (b) appointment of statutory auditor for the financial year 2024-25.

Since it’s an SGM, the discussion will be restricted to the three mentioned agenda items.

India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for the 2030 CWG with Ahmedabad selected as the host city. But the country will have to submit the proposals for the final bid before the August 31 deadline.