IOA releases list of 117 athletes, 140 support staff for Olympics

New Delhi: India will be represented by 117 athletes at this month’s Paris Olympics after the sports ministry cleared the final contingent that also

features 140 support staff and officials, of which 72 have been approved at “cost to the government” to meet the “requirements” of the travelling sportspersons.

The only qualified athlete missing from the list is shot-putter Abha Khatua.

The Games will run from July 26 to August 11.

Khatua, who made the cut through world rankings quota, has been dropped without any explanation after her name was found missing from the World Athletics’ list of Olympic participants a few days ago.

There is no word yet on whether her name has been knocked off owing to injury, a doping violation or any other technical issue.

The rest of the contingent that has been cleared is on expected lines with London Olympics bronze medal-winning former shooter Gagan Narang as chef-de-mission.