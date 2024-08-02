IOA President Usha backs personal coaches

Chatoreuax: Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha on Thursday met the Olympic shooting medallists of Paris 2024 in Chatoreaux and congratulated them. Apart from meeting Manu Bhaker, who has won two bronze medals till now, Usha also greeted Swapnil Kushale, who won a bronze medal in the 3 position event as well.



Recalling her experiences from the past, Usha said the services of a private coach are a must to maximise performance. At her peak, when Usha won medals for India at the Asian Games and other championships, she had personal coach OM Nambiar to guide her. She recalled that while speaking to the media as well as athletes.

“I know how important it is to have the support of a personal coach. I made all possible efforts to bring the personal coach for Manu Bhaker and many more athletes, in shooting and other sports. Jaspal Rana is an inspirational coach and I always had faith in his methods and how he could tap into the potential of Manu Bhaker, “ said Usha.

The IOA President said that her office had heard

out all athletes who wanted personalised support. “When we decided to have the full medical contingent on

board for the Paris Olympics, it was an important move.

Today, the athletes have the services of expert doctors, physios, nutritionists and sleep therapists. This is the way we can optimise the

performance level of our athletes,” said Usha, who is also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

Asked on medals in store, she said: “India have the potential to win more medals and we are waiting. I am sure there are many chances available for all of our athletes,” said Usha.

Coach Jaspal Rana said he is very thankful to the IOA. “I am glad I could support Manu and win medals for India. Usha Madam has trusted me and I am thankful for it,” he said.