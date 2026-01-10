IOA increases annual grants to NSFs from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

Ahmedabad: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday decided to increase the annual grants to National Sports Federations (NSFs) from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here on Friday.

The state Olympic bodies will also get an enhanced sum of Rs 10 lakh annually from the earlier Rs 7 lakh.

“The annual grants to NSFs have been doubled from Rs 10 lakh earlier, the grants to state units were also increased,” a top official who attended the AGM told PTI.

The AGM brought together representatives of athletes and NSFs, and IOA office-bearers to review the work undertaken during the last few years and to chart the way forward for the Olympic movement in India.

“During the proceedings, the AGM reviewed and noted the significant progress made by the IOA in recent months. Emphasis was placed on strengthening athlete representation through a more empowered Athletes’ Commission, ensuring that athletes’ voices remain central to policy formulation and decision-making,” the IOA said in a statement.

“The House noted important governance reforms introduced to enhance transparency, compliance, and ethical standards in line with

international best practices.”