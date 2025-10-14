IOA honours Paris Games medallists

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Monday, held a special felicitation ceremony at the Taj Man Singh Hotel in New Delhi to honour India’s medallists from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The event was graced by PT Usha, president of the IOA, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, senior government officials, sponsors, and members of the sporting fraternity. The ceremony celebrated India’s athletes who brought pride and inspiration to the nation through their remarkable performances at the Games. India finished its Paris 2024 campaign with six medals — one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra added to his Tokyo glory with a silver in men’s javelin throw, reaffirming his dominance on the world stage. Shooter Manu Bhaker claimed two bronze — one in the 10m air pistol event and another in the mixed team category with Sarabjot Singh. mpost