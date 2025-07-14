IOA forms committee to ascertain delay in BFI polls

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has constituted a committee to ascertain the reasons for the prolonged delay in Boxing Federation of India elections even as the BFI Interim Panel on Sunday assured that the polls will be held by the August 31 deadline.

The Fact-Finding Committee, formed on Friday, will also recommend a roadmap to ensure “fair and timely” elections. The new three-member committee is headed by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav with IOA Executive Council member Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Advocate Payal Kakra as other members. “The term of the current Executive Committee of the BFI ended on Feb 2 and fresh elections have not been conducted since,” Usha said in an IOA office order dated July 11.

According to the order, the committee will examine the “current legal and administrative status of the BFI and assess the implications of the delay on the governance and functioning of boxing in India.”

It will also “recommend necessary actions, including engagement with World Boxing, and suggest a clear roadmap for holding elections in a fair and timely elections.”

The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week “so that the factual position can be presented to World Boxing.” The formation of the panel comes after the Sports Ministry, in a letter dated July 5, requested Usha to “device a mechanism providing a suitable way forward in consultation with World Boxing to ensure elections are held at the earliest in accordance with the National Sports Code, 2011 and bye laws of BFI.”