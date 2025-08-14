IOA approves India’s 2030 CWG bid

new delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday formally approved the country’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM) here with its top officials saying that India would host an “inclusive” edition featuring all “medal-earning” sports.

India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for the 2030 CWG with Ahmedabad as the host city. But the nation will have to submit the proposals for the final bid before the August 31 deadline.

IOA president PT Usha said along with Ahmedabad, 2010 host Delhi and Bhubaneswar will also be considered.

“I’m happy that all are together and it was a unanimous decision. Our preparations will go ahead. We can’t just tell whether Ahmedabad is the host city. We have good facilities in Bhubaneswar and even in Delhi also. We will very soon announce where the Games will be held,” Usha said after the SGM that lasted just over half-an-hour.

“The 2026 Glasgow CWG is a scaled down Games because of circumstances. If we get 2030 CWG, it will be full fledged one just like we did in 2010,” she added, referring to the pruned roster of the 2026 Glasgow edition where major sports like hockey, badminton, wrestling and shooting have been left out citing the cost factor.

IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer said “we cannot say anything as of now”, when asked whether there is a chance of more than one city hosting the 2030 CWG.

With Canada having pulled out of the race, India’s chances of getting the 2030 CWG have brightened. “The plan is to have all our medal-earning

sports like shooting, archery, wrestling etc. Our traditional sports like kabaddi, kho kho, and yoga should also be there,” IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey said.

A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport (earlier CGF), led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, recently visited Ahmedabad to

inspect the venues.