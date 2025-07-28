Inter Miami play Cincinnati to 0-0 draw without suspended Messi

Fort Lauderdale: Inter Miami played FC Cincinnati to a 0-0 draw without the suspended Lionel Messi.

Messi was not available after he and teammate Jordi Alba were suspended one match by Major League Soccer for skipping the All-Star game. Messi was still in attendance on Saturday, watching from a suite at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas called the punishment “draconian” on Friday, saying that Messi was “extremely upset” at the suspension that sidelined him for an important match as Miami pushes for its second-straight MLS Supporters’ Shield. Miami and Cincinnati both entered the matchup as winners of six of their last seven. agencies