Inter Miami disappoint Whitecaps fans with missing stars & 2-1 victory

Vancouver, British Columbia: Robert Taylor scored a first-half goal and picked up an assist on Leo Campana’s netter in the second half and Inter Miami defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday night, despite missing superstar Lionel

Messi along with high-scoring Luis Suárez and midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Taylor scored for the third time this season when he used an assist from Jordi Alba to find the net in the 38th minute, giving Inter Miami (10-2-4) a 1-0 lead at half-time. Taylor notched his assist in the 54th minute when Campana scored his fourth goal of the season for a two-goal advantage.

The Whitecaps (5-5-4) avoided the shutout when Ryan Gauld scored unassisted in the 72nd minute. It was Gauld’s fifth goal.

Drake Callender saved one shot and wasn’t tested in the scoreless first half for Inter Miami.

Yohei Takaoka finished with four saves for Vancouver, all in the first half.

Vancouver fans voiced their displeasure on social media after Inter Miami announced earlier in the week

that the trio would not be making the trip out West.

Miami coach Gerardo (Tata) Martino told reporters Friday that the club

opted to keep the 36-year-old Messi — as well as Suarez, 37, and Busquets, 35,in Florida because of upcoming home matches on Wednesday and Saturday next week.

It was a tough turn of events for the Whitecaps, who were expecting a record crowd of more

than 50,000.