Insipid India A go down to Bangladesh A

new delhi: India A paid a heavy price for their insipidness with bat and ball, succumbing to Bangladesh A in Super Over in the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup here on Friday.

Bangladesh A will face the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A, to be played later in the day, in the final on Sunday. India A bowlers faltered in the business end as Bangladesh piled a handy 194 for six in 20 overs, and the Jitesh Sharma-led side too ended up at the same score, forcing a Super Over. However, India inexplicably decided to field Jitesh, Ashutosh Sharma and Ramandeep Singh in the Super Over when they had Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya in the dugout.

The move backfired spectacularly as both Jitesh and Ashutosh were ousted by pacer Ripon Mondol for naught in the Super Over.

Despite losing Yasir Ali in the very first ball, Bangladesh notched up the required one run through a wide bowled by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma to enter the title round. Before that, India looked well on course to overhaul Bangladesh’s 194 as Suryavanshi (38, 15b) and Arya (44, 23b) took India past 50 in just 3.1 overs.