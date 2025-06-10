India’s venues for WI and SA Tests swapped between Delhi and Kolkata

new delhi: Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will swap their allocated Test matches against West Indies and South Africa respectively during India’s upcoming home season, the BCCI announced on Monday.

While Delhi was set to host the opening Test against South Africa from November 14-18, it will now host the second Test against West Indies starting October 10.

Though the BCCI release doesn’t state the reason for the venue swap, it is understood that air pollution levels in mid-November in the National Capital Region become a health hazard like it happened during a Test against Sri Lanka few years back.

India’s home season starts with two WTC Tests against West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad, followed by the Delhi Test. India then play a full three format series against South Africa starting with two Tests.