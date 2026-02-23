India’s struggle against SA in cricket showdown

Ahmedabad: India’s Super 8 campaign began in stunning fashion — and ended in sobering silence — as South Africa handed them a crushing 76-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night.



Chasing 187, India were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs, registering their biggest defeat by runs in T20 internationals. The loss not only snapped their unbeaten run in the tournament but also exposed glaring frailties in a batting unit that failed to back up an excellent bowling performance.

Earlier, India had seized control through a fiery new-ball spell from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. South Africa were reduced to 20 for 3 inside four overs, with Quinton de

Kock bowled by Bumrah and captain Aiden Markram dismissed by Arshdeep. Bumrah then removed Ryan Rickelton with a clever slower ball, leaving the visitors in early trouble.

But the momentum shifted dramatically in the middle overs. David Miller led the recovery with a counterattacking 63 off 35 balls, while Dewald Brevis added impetus in a 53-run partnership that wrested control away from India.

The pair attacked the spinners, particularly Varun Chakravarthy, who conceded 47 in four overs.

Although India clawed back through wickets at regular intervals — Shivam Dube removed Brevis and Chakravarthy eventually accounted for Miller — South Africa’s lower order ensured a strong finish.

Tristan Stubbs struck two late sixes, pushing the total to a formidable 187 for 7. Bumrah was outstanding, returning figures of 3 for 18, while Arshdeep claimed two wickets.

India’s chase never gathered momentum.

Ishan Kishan fell for a duck to Markram’s off-spin in the opening over, and Tilak Varma followed soon after. At 5 for 2, the innings was already under strain.

Abhishek Sharma briefly counterattacked with a six and a four but perished for 15, miscuing a slower delivery from Marco Jansen.

The slide continued as Washington Sundar edged behind and captain Suryakumar Yadav was caught at mid-wicket for 18.

At 57 for 5, the target was beyond reach. South Africa’s bowlers maintained relentless discipline. Corbin Bosch struck twice, and Keshav Maharaj’s decisive three-wicket over — removing Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep — extinguished any faint hopes of a comeback.

Shivam Dube’s 42 provided late resistance, but it came too late to alter the outcome.

Jansen wrapped up the innings with consecutive wickets, sealing an emphatic win for the Proteas.

The defeat leaves India with urgent questions ahead of their next Super 8 fixture.

While the bowling unit showed promise, the batting collapse underscored the need for greater composure and application under pressure.

South Africa, meanwhile, emerged with renewed confidence, their blend of resilience and discipline marking them as strong contenders in the knockout race.