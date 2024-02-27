India’s Sankar enters main draw

India’s Sankar Muthusamy progressed to the main draw with twin victories in the qualifying round of men’s singles competition at the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, who won the silver medal at the BWF Junior World Championships in 2022, beat Germany’s Kai Schaefer 21-17 21-10 in his opening match before prevailing 21-11 21-18 over Switzerland’s Tobias Kuenzi later in the day.

The world no. 65 Indian, who had won the Luxembourg Open international series and reached the finals of Scottish Open last year, will face fifth seed Brian Yang of Canada in the main draw.