India’s oldest Test cricketer CD Gopinath passes away at 96

Chennai: India’s oldest living Test cricketer CD Gopinath died at the age of 96 here on Thursday, ending the last human link to the nation’s first Test-winning team.

Gopinath, who was the second oldest cricketer in the world after Australian legend Neil Harvey (97), is survived by his wife, children and grand-children.

Following his demise, Mumbai’s 95-year-old Chandrakant Patankar has become the country’s oldest cricketer. He played one Test, against New Zealand in 1955.

In the death of Gopinath, India has lost not just its oldest living Test cricketer but also the last personal link to a glorious chapter in the country’s rich cricketing history.

Four years back, Gopinath had a twinkle in his eye while recounting India’s first-ever Test triumph, an innings and eight-run win over England at Chepauk in 1952.

“See! That’s the benefit of a long life. You can keep adding and rewriting the story. Everyone will give me the age’s benefit, but you know, the benefit of doubt always goes to the batsman, doesn’t it?” he had quipped.