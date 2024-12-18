India’s KLass act stumps Oz

brisbane: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja’s fighting fifties helped India avoid the follow-on on the fourth day of the weather-hit third Test against a menacing Australia that seems meandering towards a draw.

Jadeja (77 off 123 balls) and Rahul (84 off 139 balls) did the heavy lifting as India ended the day at 252/9 when bad light forced a early close to the day.

Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Akash Deep (27), who showed appreciable gumption, are holding the fort for India.

The visitors trail Aussies by 193 runs. But they wouldn’t mind that one bit as Australia will now have to bat again and forcing a result in three sessions looks an improbable target, considering Brisbane’s weather pattern.

The city is bracing up for rain and a thunderstorm on Wednesday.

A quick word of appreciation is also required for No. 10 Bumrah and No. 11 Akash Deep for knocking down the 33 runs required to go past the follow-on mark of 246.

The much-awaited moment came when Akash crunched Pat Cummins over gully for a boundary.

When the two joined forces, India were reeling at 213/9 after Jadeja’s dismissal off a Cummins’ snorter.

But while resuming from a wafer-thin overnight score of 51/4, India needed someone to offer fight, and Rahul, India’s standout batter in this series so far, did precisely that.

Rahul displayed admirable technical nous to withstand the stern test posed by the Australian bowlers to take the game deep into the day.

An equally feisty Jadeja added 67 runs for the sixth wicket, and it was the first sign of India’s fight.

There was a moment of fortune too for Rahul when Smith spilled a regulation catch at second slip off the first ball of the day from Cummins.

Rahul was on 33 then. A quick look upwards and a silent prayer showed how much he valued that reprieve, which he exploited to the hilt, notching his 17th Test fifty.

Once he woke up from a bit of morning haziness, Rahul looked a class apart from the rest of his colleagues.

The Aussies employed three slips and a gully, leaving the vast expanse of the ground to play his favourite shot – drive through the cover or in front of the point.

It was a dangerous proposition as there was enough movement and bounce for the Aussie pacers. But Rahul was prudent enough to see through that ruse. He did not bring out that shot until the bowlers pitched the ball well up in his driving arc.

The Bengaluru man’s sagacity shone in how he defended too – all soft hands and playing close to the body.