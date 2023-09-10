India’s Kiran George wins Indonesia Masters ’23 title

Medan: Rising Indian shuttler Kiran George claimed his second BWF World Tour super 100 title, lifting the Indonesia Masters trophy with a hard-fought straight game win over Japan’s Koo Takahashi in men’s singles final here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Kochi, who had won his maiden title at Odisha Open last year, beat the world No 82 Takahashi 21-19, 22-20 in a 56-minute battle.

“It is an excellent win, it is about converting these chances and consistently playing well. Other players are young and equally good, so I’m quite pleased with him,” Vimal Kumar, the director of Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) and former chief national coach, told PTI.

“Now it is about not to relax but continue his preparation as he is travelling to Hong Kong. He has nothing to lose, so he should look to create upsets.”

Kiran, who trains at PPBA in Bangalore, fell 1-4 behind at the start of the match but slowly caught up with Takahashi at 8-8 before gaining a two-point lead at the interval. A tight fight ensued before the Indian jumped to an 18-15 lead.

Takahashi slowly reduced the deficit to 19-20 before the Indian sealed the opening game. After the change of sides, the duo once again engaged in a close battle, moving together till 6-6 when Kiran slowly managed to move

away16-11.