India’s Intra-squad game in focus

Beckenham: The artist in Kuldeep Yadav would look to keep an accurate Ravindra Jadeja on toes when both the slow left-arm bowlers take the field during the senior Indian team’s four-day intra-squad warm-up game against India A starting here on Friday.

The match will be the senior team’s only simulation game before the opening Test against England at the Headingly from June 20.

The intra-sqaud game acts like a pre-cursor to the Test match. The Indian team under head coach Gautam Gambhir opted for a “closed door” session to prevent the opposition from getting any ideas on the tactical front, emulating a long-established practice among European football clubs. As bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Wednesday, building the stamina to bowl and field 90 overs a day is tough.