India’s gold rush on as Vijayveer wins pistol event

Buenos Aires: Paris Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu won India its fourth gold medal at the ISSF World Cup after he emerged victorious in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event here.

Vijayveer shot a 29 in a thrilling but low-scoring final to get the better of experienced Italian Riccardo Mazzatti, who was left one short after the eight series of five rapid-fire shots each. Chinese teenager Yang Yuhao won bronze.

“I have played so many past finals with Gurpreet sir, Anish and others previously in the nationals, trials etc. and have performed well,” Vijayveer said after the final on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rudrankksh Patil and Arya Borse combined to win the silver medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Representing India 1, the duo of Rudrankksh and Arya shot 9 in the gold medal match to finish second on the podium, with the Chinese pairing of Zifei Wang and Buhan Song winning the top prize with a total score of 17. The second Indian team of Arjun Babuta and Narmada Nithin Raju finished fourth.

With four gold, two silver and one bronze, India are now second on the medal tally behind China, who have a couple of bronze more.