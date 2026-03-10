India’s do-or-die date with Taipei

Sydney: India women’s football team face a must-win clash as they take on Chinese Taipei in their last Group C match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup here on Tuesday.

India are bottom of the group at fourth place with zero points from two matches after having lost against Vietnam (1-2) and Japan (0-11).

Japan are at the top of the group with six points from two games, while Chinese Taipei and Vietnam are second and third, respectively, with both sides tied on three points apiece. However, the Blue Tigresses still have a chance to make it to the quarterfinals, should they defeat Chinese Taipei by a margin of two goals or more, and if Japan defeat Vietnam on Tuesday in the simultaneous kick-off. Even a victory by a margin of one goal may be enough, should the match between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan end in a draw.

India head coach Amelia Valverde said: “We are aware of the importance of the match. We have already turned the page from our previous game, and now have this

opportunity.”