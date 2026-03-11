India’s campaign ends with a whimper, lose 1-3

Sydney: A profligate India bowed out of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a 1-3 defeat to Chinese Taipei in their must-win last group stage fixture here on Tuesday, paying a heavy price for the lack of finishing touches.

Despite dominating large portions of the game and creating numerous opportunities, the India’s inability to convert chances in the final third proved costly, leading to an early exit after they qualified for the prestigious tournament on merit for the first time.

Manisha Kalyan scored India’s lone goal in the 39th minute, the winger unleashing a powerful shot from about 30 yards to find the target.

Chinese Taipei took the lead in the 12th minute when Y H Su slotted the ball inside an empty goal post after a horrible back pass from Sanju to J W Chen. Indian custodian Elangbam Panthoi Chanu had come off her line hoping to stop Chen, who successfully squared the ball to Su.

India struck back after that, but just before half time (45+9), Y. Y. Hsu’s shot hit the upright corner of the post and deflected off Panthoi to enter the India goal.

This was after Pyari Xaxa handled the ball inside the box and referee pointed to the spot.

The contest was as good as over when Yu-Chin Chen struck Chinese Taipei’s third goal in the 77th minute, getting the better of Panthoi after a run down the

right side.