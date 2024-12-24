Indians unhappy with ‘used’ practice pitches; MCG curator says protocol followed

Melbourne: The Indian team has expressed dissatisfaction with the practice pitches ahead of the fourth Test against Australia here, blaming their variable bounce for the hit that Rohit Sharma took on his knee but MCG curator Matt Page has defended the tracks by saying that “standard protocol” has been followed.

Rohit developed swelling on his left knee as he tried to play a throwdown from support staff member Dayanand Garani and didn’t take further part in the nets on Sunday. The side opted not to practice on Monday.

It was learnt the skipper needed icing at night and the team think-tank held the used pitch’s uneven bounce responsible for the

injury scare.