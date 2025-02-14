Indians set to light up WPL

vadodara: The Women’s Premier League is set to continue nurturing India’s emerging cricket talent while showcasing top-tier international players as the third edition kicks off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Giants here on Friday.

While the global superstars have brought immense value to the competition, the league’s true success lies in the rise of domestic players. The first two seasons witnessed several domestic talents like Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque thrive under pressure, earning national call-ups and making their India debuts. With each WPL season, the list of emerging Indian players continues to grow. With overseas stars like Alyssa Healy, Sophie Molineux and Kate Cross missing this edition due to injuries, the upcoming season presents a golden opportunity for both experienced domestic players and fresh talent to shine.

“As India captain, I’m very excited for this season because a lot of domestic cricketers have prepared themselves for this tournament,” Harmanpreet Kaur said. “Even before the auctions, we discussed that a lot of domestic cricketers have done really well, and everyone had names in their minds to watch out for. We are really hoping they do well and that the Indian team becomes stronger.”

Out-of-favour India opener Shafali Verma, who has been in good form in the domestic circuit, will be eager to deliver for Delhi Capitals as she looks to make a comeback to the national team, with a tour of England in July and the ODI World Cup at home on the horizon. Fast-bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam, who made headlines in domestic cricket, will have the chance to prove herself against the best. The tournament has introduced two new venues, Vadodara and Lucknow, marking a step toward in implementing a home-and-away format similar to the IPL.