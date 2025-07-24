IndianOil Durand Cup 2025 kicks off with grand 0pening in Kolkata

Kolkata: The 134th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup football tournament commenced at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wedensday.

“IndianOil Durand Cup” as IndianOil is the title sponsor. Organized by the Indian Armed Forces and supported by the Governments of West Bengal, Orissa, Meghalaya, Manipur and Assam, this is the third oldest football tournament in the world, being held across five states - Kokrajhar in Assam, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Shillong in Meghalaya, Imphal in Manipur and Kolkata in West Bengal.

All six venues across 5 states have been meticulously prepared to provide a world-class experience to football enthusiasts.

The inaugural ceremony of the IndianOil Durand Cup at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, was graced by Mamata

Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command; Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra, Chief of Staff, HQ Eastern Command; Lt

Gen Yashpal Singh Ahlawat, AVSM, YSM, SM, GOC, 17 Corps; Maj Gen Rajesh Arun Moghe, GOC, Bengal Sub Area; Maj Gen Vijaykumar R Jagtap, GOC, 59

Infantry Division; and Maj Gen Dhruba Prakash Shah, DGMT, Nepal Army, Jisto Nongbri, ED(RS), ERO, IndianOil, Shri Aroop Biswas, Minister in Charge, Department of Power, Housing, Youth Services and Sports, Government of West

Bengal, Manoj Tiwari, Minister of State, Department of Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal, Sujit Bose, Minister of State(Independent

Charge) Dept of Fire Emergency Services, Government of West Bengal, Sabyasachi Dutta, Chairman, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and other dignitaries.

The tournament was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who kicked the football on the ground to mark the beginning of the event. IndianOil’s commitment to sports is guided by a comprehensive sports policy that aims to reshape the sporting culture in India and elevate the nation’s position in sports across multiple disciplines.

The company has taken several initiatives for sports promotion, including recruitment, scholarships, awards, incentives, organizing sporting events,

sponsorship of sports tournaments, development/maintenance of sports infrastructure, and support to prestigious sports academies.

The IndianOil Durand Cup is a significant part of these efforts to promote sports on a grand scale.

The Durand Cup stands as the flag bearer of India’s long and rich footballing legacy. Established in 1888 by Sir Mortimer Durand, Foreign Secretary of British India, this tournament continues to captivate millions of football lovers in India.

IndianOil’s title sponsorship remains consistent with last year’s tournament.

This year, a total of 43 matches will be played in IndianOil Durand Cup across 5 cities — Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Shillong, Imphal and Kokrajhar.