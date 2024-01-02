Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open

New Delhi: The ad-hoc panel governing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday announced a 13-member team for the upcoming Zagreb Open in Croatia after issues related to procurement of visas had been looked into.

The first world ranking tournament in the Croatian capital will be held from January 10 to 14.

The WFI is being run by a three-member committee constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after the Sports Ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led newly-elected sports federation owing to violation of its own constitution.

The ad-hoc panel is being headed by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa. “Thanks to a timely intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs, the 25 Indians due to travel to Zagreb will complete the visa formalities on Wednesday,” Bajwa said in a press release.