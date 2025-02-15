Indian wrestlers to miss second Ranking Series?

new delhi: The Indian wrestlers are set to miss the second Ranking Series of the year in Albania after the Sports Ministry withheld approval, blaming the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for its failure to submit the necessary recommendations on time.

The wrestlers had already missed the first Ranking Series in Zagreb, Croatia, due to a tussle between the ministry and the suspended WFI.

The WFI, which was suspended by the ministry in December 2023 but remains recognised by the international body, had sent a last-minute proposal to the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“The WFI sent the proposal at the last minute and there was a delay in sending the proposed names to the SAI. So, it can’t be processed and approved,” a source in the knowhow of the developments said.

“We are always read to sanction athletes for international tournaments but there is a laid-down procedure which we need to follow. Even on what basis the contingent was made was not clear as the WFI didn’t conduct any trials,” the source added.

The second Ranking Series is scheduled to take place in Tirana, Albania, from February 26 to March 2.