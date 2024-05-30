Indian women’s team confident on eve of Uzbekistan test

Tashkent: The Indian women’s football team will need to up its game to improve its poor record against higher-ranked Uzbekistan in an international friendly here on Friday.

India and Uzbekistan, ranked 66th and 48th, respectively, in the current FIFA chart, have faced each other 11 times previously. India could manage victory only once, a massive 6-0 win during the 2003 AFC Asia Cup.

The most recent clash between the two sides happened during the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 last November when India suffered a 0-3 defeat.

The record book notwithstanding, head coach Langam Chaoba Devi remains optimistic.

She said her players will put up a strong fight and not back down easily when they take to the pitch at the Bunyodkor Stadium.

“We all know Uzbekistan is a higher-ranked team as compared to us, but our girls also have the ability to face them on their home ground. We have already played in Olympic qualifying, but, unfortunately, we lost that match.