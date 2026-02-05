Indian women’s hockey ready for ‘Marijne drive’

New Delhi: Indian women’s hockey looks up to coach Sjoerd Marijne, as he assumed office recently. The hero of India’s fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, takes over the team at a critical juncture. To say that the outgoing coach Harendra Singh left the team in shambles and with players feeling like wastrels would not be an exaggeration.



On Wednesday, Marijne spoke to the media and hoped he could bring back the same energy, zest and zing.

The big picture is the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. But before that, the team has to do well at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, in September. Nothing less than a gold will secure the team a berth for the LA Olympics. Before that, the team has to perform at the FIH World Cup qualifiers in Hyderabad next month.

The World Cup will be held in August in Belgium and Netherlands.

“My main focus is to create a unit, that’s very important, and bring back the culture. Working together as a team, bring over my knowledge in short time before the World Cup qualifiers, and that is going to be a big challenge,” Marijne said.

“One unit, discipline, and task-driven approach will win you medals. The good thing is that the quality which I saw now in practice matches is much higher.

The conditions are much better, fitness is better. In 2017, when I joined, the level was low, but, over the years, it has improved,” felt Marijne, who left India in July 2021. He has followed Indian hockey closely even in absence, so how he motivates the bunch will be seen closely.

Reflecting on the recent weeks of training with the Indian team, Marijne mentioned, “We are still getting to know each other.

While I am familiar with a few of the players from before, not everyone is known to me yet. It is important for us to work at an individual level and understand what is best for each player. We are receiving strong support from the strength and conditioning coaches, who are playing a key role in guiding this process,” explained the Dutchman.

“Right now, the most important thing is managing the players’ bodies and overall fitness. The tactical framework is already clear, and that is not what will make the difference at this stage.

We are working together towards a common goal, and that is precisely why I decided to return,” stressed Marijne.

It is well-known, the damage done by outgoing coach Harendra Singh was massive. To insult players and run them down, the girls have faced humiliation.

Each of the players who will work under Sjoerd Marijne will put in 100 per cent effort. What they will seek is respect, something which was lacking earlier.

For the record, the Indian women have played in the Hockey India League, which concluded recently. They now have to play for the country with big goals to achieve.