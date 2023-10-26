Indian women’s football team crushed 7-0 by Japan

Tashkent: India had no answer to a second half storm from Japan in their first match of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament Round 2, suffering a heavy 0-7 defeat at the Lokomotiv Stadium here on Thursday. India head coach Thomas Dennerby had set up a low block, playing a 5-3-2 formation, a strategy that worked well for the first 45 minutes as they managed to keep it 0-1 at the breather.

A majority of defensive work fell on the shoulders of centrebacks Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi and Ritu Rani, central midfielders Sangita Basfore, Shilky Devi and Indumathi Kathiresan, who had their work cut out inside their own penalty area.

India had a few rare forays into the Japan attacking third in the opening exchanges, as Indumathi sent a long ranger which was blocked by Hana Takahashi. The ensuing corner was dealt with by the Japan defence, and then continued an onslaught that lasted for the length of the game.

Yoshino Nakashima was the first Japanese player to get her name on the scoresheet, entering the Indian penalty area from the left, to chip it into the top corner in the 17th minute.

The Indian defence played with resolution, restricting Japan’s attacks to wider areas, where fullbacks Dalima Chhibber and Sanju were given ample support by their corresponding centre backs. An array of saves by goalkeeper Shreya Hooda and a brave goal-line clearance by Ritu Rani raised hope for the Indians, who went into their dressing room a goal down against the side placed 8th in the FIFA rankings.