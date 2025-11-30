Indian women’s blind team felicitated

New Delhi: Fresh from their historic triumph at the inaugural T20 World Cup for the Blind, the Indian women’s cricket team was warmly felicitated by Nora Solomon Foundation, Chintels CSR wing, today. Celebrating their undefeated run, the event highlighted the team’s remarkable grit, teamwork, and resilience.

Reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity through sports, Chintels Group has extended its support to team India throughout the tournament and awarded each member of the Indian team a prize money of Rs 1 lakh. Speaking at the ceremony Prashant Solomon, director, Chintels Group and trustee, Nora Solomon Foundation said: “These remarkable athletes have demonstrated an unmatched spirit and determination.”