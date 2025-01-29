Indian women’s 400m team gets a top coach

New Delhi: Renowned Jamaican athletics coach Jerry Lee Holness, who has mentored the likes of multiple Olympics and World Championships gold medallist sprinters Elaine Thompson and Nesta Carter, has taken charge of the Indian women’s 400 metres team ahead of some high-profile events coming up this year.

Holness, a highly-experienced and much travelled coach, joined the National Centre of Excellence at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

“Holness has joined at NCoE Thiruvananthapuram. He is a highly experienced World Athletics Level 5 coach. He has coached some of the best in Jamaica including Olympic and World Championships medallists,” Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said. “He will take charge of the Indian women’s 400m and 400m hurdles team which is currently based in Thiruvananthapuram,” he added. Holness’ tenure will be up to 2026 initially and can be extended based on his performance.