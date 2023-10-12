Indian women shuttlers will make strong comeback: Saina

New Delhi: The struggle of Indian women shuttlers in the BWF circuit is quite apparent but Saina Nehwal has backed her colleagues by saying that even the strong Chinese players are finding it difficult to dish out strong performances on a consistent basis and hoped that the lean patch of the singles players will end soon.

In contrasting performances in the last one year, India’s male players have transformed into a world-conquering unit while the women shuttlers are struggling to go deep into the draws.

In 15 tournaments that PV Sindhu has competed in this year, she could not go beyond the second rounds in 10 events. Seven of them were first-round exits. Finishing runner-up at the Madrid Masters in March and reaching the semifinals at the Canada Open in July have been the best results for the country’s top shuttler in 2023.

“Every year is not the same. Sometimes there are ups and downs. If you look at the Chinese women players, their performance in recent times has also not been very good. They too are not able to perform the way the Korean players or Tai-Tzu Ying and other players are performing,” Saina told PTI-Bhasha in an interview.