Indian women look to stay alive in T20I against Aus

Mumbai: Hosts India will aim to do some serious course correction in their bowling department in their bid to stay alive in a do-or-die fourth Women's T20 International against Australia on Saturday.

Trailing 1-2, India will need to eke out a win to stay alive in the five-match series, which is the most important one ahead of the T20 World Cup starting February 3 in South Africa.

When Ramesh Powar was head coach, he also took take care of the bowling department but since his departure, India have been without the services of a full-time bowling coach.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also admitted after the third WT20I that her side is missing a designated bowling coach. Add to that a relatively inexperienced fast bowling attack, India have a problems aplenty to address.

Indian bowlers have conceded scores in excess of 170 in all three games. While they couldn't defend 172 in the opening match, they conceded 187 in the second game and 172 in the third.

Meghna Singh hasn't measured up well and Renuka Singh, who is spearheading the seam attack, also needs helpful conditions to make a mark.

While the bowling has not been up to scratch, fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh also has his task cut out as the catching and ground fielding has left a lot to be desired.

India also have a lot of work to do in the batting department.

Rotation of strike has been a huge issue.