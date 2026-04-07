Indian team seeks home comfort in BJK ties

new delhi: India captain Vishal Uppal on Monday exuded confidence in his team’s depth and preparation ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I ties, saying the hosts are ready to “give their best” despite an injury setback in the squad.

Speaking at the DLTA Complex, Uppal said unseasonal rain in the capital has not disrupted India’s build-up.

“We are used to much hotter conditions in April in Delhi, but weather is something we can’t control. We’ve had good practice sessions and I feel the team is ready to perform at its optimum level,” he said.

India will compete in a six-team Group I field alongside Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Mongolia and New Zealand, with the captain expecting a stiff challenge. “It’s the top group in Asia and there are a lot of quality players. It’s going to be a big challenge for every team and we should see some exciting tennis over the next week,” he added.

On the injury to Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Uppal said the management had anticipated the situation.