Indian Oil’s special fuel powers Asia Road Racing Championship in Thailand

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has made a grand entry as the official fuel partner of Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) - 2024 with its latest superior performance fuel offering, ‘STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel, according to the state-owned oil giant’s statement.



STORM fuelled all the racing bikes during the opening round of the Championship at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.

The ARRC Championship will travel across Thailand, China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, with the finish line in Thailand, the company said on Friday. Indian Oil has been given the role as the Official Fuel Partner for the Championship for a three-year period across all ARRC events, for fuelling the participating bikes with ‘STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel’.

“It was amazing to experience that with the use of STORM, the speed of the racing bikes increased exponentially. Last year, in same circuit only handful bikes could approach the speed of 300 km/hour, but this year Indian Oil’s STORM could make every racer bike approach 300 km per hour,” the Team Manager of TKKR BMW Racing Team said.

This specialised fuel meets the requirements for FIM Category 2 race fuels, with clearance from the FIM approved M/s Intertek in Switzerland, catering to all classes of motorbikes engaged in these competitions, according to an Indian Oil statement.